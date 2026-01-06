First Methanol Bunkering Licence Issued in Zhoushan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The licence was issued to Zhejiang Free Trade Zone PetroChina Fuel Oil Co for a three-year period. File Image / Pixabay

China's Zhoushan Port has issued its first licence to supply methanol to international ships to Zhejiang Free Trade Zone PetroChina Fuel Oil Co.

The licence was issued on December 24 by the Zhoushan area of China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone and spans a period of three years, according to the media agency China Daily on Monday.

Established in 2019, Zhejiang Free Trade Zone PetroChina Fuel Oil Co has been one of the leading suppliers in the country's bonded bunker fuel sector.

The company supplied about 2.4 million mt of bonded bunker fuel in Zhoushan in 2025 – a 10% year-on-year growth.

Zhejiang Free Trade Zone PetroChina Fuel Oil is now working with shipowners and shipbuilders to secure its first methanol bunker stem.

Zhoushan has been steadily upgrading its bunker supply in recent years while expanding into alternative and low-carbon fuels.

In July 2025, authorities introduced the Operational Management Guidelines for the Pilot Programme on Waterborne Refuelling of Clean Fuels for International Ships in the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The framework allows pilot bunkering of LPG, LNG and liquid ammonia, supporting the maritime sector's energy transition.

This move mirrors recent developments in Singapore, which also issued methanol bunkering licenses to three companies.