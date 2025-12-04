Auckland's New Bunker Vessel Will Be Able to Supply Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new bunker vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027. Image Credit: Port of Auckland

New Zealand’s Port of Auckland has announced that a new bunker vessel will be able to supply methanol and biofuels, along with conventional marine fuels.

The new vessel will replace the Awanuia, operated by Seafuels, which has served the port for 18 years, the Port of Auckland said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The Awanuia can carry up to 2,900 mt of fuel oil and 600 mt of MGO, and Seafuels supplies bunker fuels in partnership with BP Marine.

The new 88.8-meter IMO type 2 chemical bunker tanker will be built by Turkey’s Ada Denizcilik Ve Tersane Isletmeciligi A.S.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027. Once delivered, it would allow methanol-fuelled ships to take on methanol bunkers in New Zealand.

“This tanker is a significant investment in the port’s future and a big milestone in our sustainability journey," Roger Gray, CEO of Port of Auckland, said.