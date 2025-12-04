Norwegian Cruise Line Takes on Biofuel in Greece From WFS and EKO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian Viva receives biofuel blend in the port of Piraeus, through collaboration with World Fuel Services, EKO and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Image Credit: WFS

Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship has bunkered biofuel in Greece through World Fuel Services (WFS) and Greek supplier EKO.

The biofuel bunkering operation was carried out in Piraeus with the operations coordinated by WFS in collaboration with EKO, WFS said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The cruise ship, Norwegian Viva, was bunkered with a biofuel blend derived from waste-based feedstock.

The delivery builds on Norwegian Cruise Line’s earlier biofuel operations in Europe, including trials in Gibraltar, Copenhagen and the ARA.

“This collaboration demonstrates how the cruise industry can access certified alternative fuels right now – not someday,” Kimberly Westmoreland, Senior Director Cruise and Energy Transition at WFS, said.

“By supplying waste-based biofuels locally, we are demonstrating the readiness of the market and the potential for wider adoption across the Mediterranean,” Chrisanthopoulos Konstantinos, Manager of Marine Fuels & Services Division at EKO, said.