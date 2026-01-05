ABB to Build Large-Scale Shore Power Systems in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installation will allow up to 32 container ships to use onshore electricity while at berth. Image Credit: ABB

Engineering firm ABB has been selected to build what is expected to be the world’s largest shore power installation in Rotterdam.

The project, led by Rotterdam Shore Power, will see ABB engineer and construct shore power systems with a combined capacity of more than 100 MVA in Rotterdam, ABB said in an email statement on Monday.

Rotterdam Shore Power is a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam and Dutch energy company Eneco.

The installations will serve three container terminals: APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, Hutchison Ports ECT Delta, and Hutchison Ports ECT Euromax.

These are scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2028.

In total, 35 shore power connection points will be installed, allowing up to 32 container ships to connect to onshore electricity simultaneously while at berth.

This will enable vessels to shut down their engines, reducing air and noise pollution around the port area.

Rotterdam Shore Power estimates that using shore power for most of a vessel’s time at berth could cut annual carbon dioxide emissions by around 96,000 tonnes starting in 2030.