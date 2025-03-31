Taiwan's Yang Ming Orders Three Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three dual-fuel container ships will be delivered between 2028 and 2029. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwanese container line Yang Ming has placed orders for three dual-fuel methanol container ships with Japan's Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

These 8,000 TEU capacity boxships will be built by Imabari Shipbuilding for deliveries in 2028 and 2029, Yang Ming said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The order is part of Yang Ming's broader plan to add up to 13 new container vessels, ranging from 8,000 to 13,000 TEU, as it seeks to enhance operational efficiency and reduce emissions.

The move reflects a growing industry shift toward methanol as a lower-emission alternative fuel.

However, some major carriers, including early methanol adopters like AP Moller-Maersk, have recently signalled a shift toward LNG-fuelled vessels as part of a diversified marine fuel mix strategy.

The firm placed orders for 20 dual-fuel LNG boxships in December.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is made up of 55 vessels, with another 187 expected to join the fleet next year, according to classification society DNV.