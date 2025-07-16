Aurelio to Launch Physical Supply Operation in Senegal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will launch bunker supply at OPL Dakar in Senegal from August. File Image / Pixabay

Dubai-based marine fuels firm Aurelio is set to launch a new physical supply operation in West Africa next month.

The firm will launch bunker supply at OPL Dakar in Senegal from August, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The company will make deliveries using a 13,000 DWT barge, and will offer VLSFO, HSFO and MGO.

"The introduction of a new bunkering by barge operation at OPL Dakar will bring a flexible and competitive supply alternative to the maritime industry in WAF and an added value to the country," the company representative said.

Logistics for the new operation will be managed from the firm's Dakar office, while sales will be run out of Dubai.

For more information, contact sales@aurelio.ae.