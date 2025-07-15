Crowley Adds New LNG-Fuelled Boxship to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1,400 TEU vessel is the third in a four-ship series supporting US-Caribbean trade. Image Credit: Crowley

Logistics and shipping firm Crowley has added another LNG-fuelled container ship to its fleet to support its ocean transport around the US, Caribbean and Central America.

The 1,400 TEU capacity ship, Tiscapa, has now departed from the US Port of Jacksonville for its first commercial voyage to the Caribbean Basin, the firm said in a statement on its website last week.

After a brief transition, Tiscapa will begin regular service linking the US, Dominican Republic and Central America with direct cargo connections.

The ship is the third in a series of four, with the final vessel expected to enter service in August.

All four are chartered to Eastern Pacific Shipping.