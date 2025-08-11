Seaspan Energy, Anew Climate Partner on West Coast Renewable LNG Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Drone photo of the Seaspan Lions vessel taken in Vancouver. Image Credit: Seaspan Energy

Canada's Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) today said it has partnered with Houston-headquartered Anew Climate, LLC (Anew) on the supply of renewal LNG (RNG) bunkers on the North American West Coast.

The deal will see Anew provide Seaspan with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) RNG, and help them with ISCC certification via pre-audit support required for Seaspan's ISCC certification.

Anew has previous involvement in LNG bunker supply, noting in a press release today it facilitated the first bio-LNG bunkering in the U.S. in 2021 under the name Element Markets.

"By combining Anew's expertise in RNG with Seaspan's marine logistic capabilities, we're offering a market-leading approach to help shipowners meet evolving emissions requirements and reduce their environmental impact without compromising performance," said Andy Brosnan, President, Anew Climate Low Carbon Fuels.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Seaspan has recently moved into the LNG bunkering spacehaving launched its new West Coast LNG bunker supply business in January.

Its newbuild vessels have since completed various stems along the West Coast including Vancouver and Long Beach.

"We're proud to collaborate with Anew Climate to forge a new path for lower-carbon marine fuel," said Harly Penner, President, Seaspan Energy.

"This partnership supports our goal to provide cleaner energy solutions to the maritime industry and demonstrates our dedication to innovation and environmental leadership."