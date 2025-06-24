Seaspan Energy Carries Out First Car Carrier Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering at Long Beach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered NYK Line's PCTC the Plumeria Leader with LNG at Long Beach earlier this month. Image Credit: Seaspan Energy

Canada's Seaspan Energy has completed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a car carrier at the Port of Long Beach.

The firm bunkered NYK Line's PCTC the Plumeria Leader with LNG at Long Beach earlier this month, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The move follows the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a tanker at Long Beach on May 17.

"We are extremely proud to achieve this significant milestone as the first company to complete a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a pure car carrier in the Port of Long Beach," Harly Penner, president of Seaspan Energy, said in the statement.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our team, NYK, and the Port of Long Beach.

"And we look forward to expanding our service on the West Coast of North America."