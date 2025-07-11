TFG Marine Installs First Mass Flow Meter on US Gulf Coast Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG Marine announced its entry into the US Gulf Coast physical bunker market in May. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has installed a mass flow meter (MFM) on a bunkering barge operating in the US Gulf Coast, marking a first for the region.

The MFM was fitted on the Buffalo 404, a barge chartered from Buffalo Marine Service, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

This is the first ISO-certified MFM installation on a bunker barge in the US Gulf.

The move comes shortly after TFG Marine announced its entry into the US Gulf physical bunker market in May.

MFMs measure the actual mass of bunker fuel delivered in real time, eliminating quantity disputes and improving operational efficiency.

The installation is part of TFG Marine's global strategy to equip nearly 90% of its fleet with MFMs by 2026.

"Our continued investment in mass flow meter technology underlines our commitment to leading the modernisation of marine fuel supply chains," Kenneth Dam, Global Head of Bunkering at TFG Marine, said.

Ports such as Singapore have already mandated MFM deliveries for all bunker deliveries, with MFMs set to become mandatory for deliveries at the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges for barges over 300 GT from the beginning of 2026.