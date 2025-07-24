UKMTO Reports Suspicious Approach in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was approached north-west of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 2 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A suspicious approach to a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to the British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship was approached north-west of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 2 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"UKMTO has received information, believed to be from the master of a vessel, that she has been approached and challenged by a single small craft," the agency said.

"The information also includes a report of gunfire.

"The vessel has been ordered to reverse course towards Yemen."

This month has seen a return to attacks on commercial shipping around Yemen, after a period of quiet previously this year.