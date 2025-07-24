Taiwan's Yang Ming Adds Three Methanol-Ready Ships to Orderbook

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The latest orders are part of the firm’s fleet optimisation plan. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has placed orders for three more methanol-ready container ships with Japanese shipyards.

The new order covers three 8,000 TEU vessels, bringing Yang Ming’s total number of methanol-ready boxships on order to six, Yang Ming said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ships are being built by Nihon Shipyard Co. and Imabari Shipbuilding and will be delivered between 2028 and 2030.

Yan Ming has been placing orders for new ships as part of its fleet optimisation plan.

The latest order is part of Yang Ming’s ongoing fleet optimisation strategy. In March, the company ordered three methanol-ready vessels, and just last week, it confirmed an order for seven dual-fuel LNG-powered container ships with South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean.

“Yang Ming continues to implement its fleet optimisation plan to ensure comprehensive service coverage while enhancing competitiveness and operational resilience," it said.

“Amid ongoing supply chain restructuring and global uncertainties, the Company remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable transportation services.”