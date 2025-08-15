BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 11-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices are at their lowest point since the end of May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost 11 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $529.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since May 30.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2.50/mt to $452/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1.50/mt to $744/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.21/bl to $66.84/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $9.50/mt to $468.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $488/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $482/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $66.55/bl as of 7:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt fall in bunker prices.