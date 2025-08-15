BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 11-Week Low

Friday August 15, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost 11 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $529.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since May 30.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2.50/mt to $452/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1.50/mt to $744/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.21/bl to $66.84/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $9.50/mt to $468.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $488/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $482/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $66.55/bl as of 7:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt fall in bunker prices.

