Dates Announced for SIBCON 2026 Bunkering Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is held every two years, with the 2024 edition drawing more than 1,800 participants. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The dates have been set for 2026’s biannual SIBCON bunkering event in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels event.

The event's 24th edition will be held from October 13-15 at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore, its organisers said in an emailed note on February 11.

The event is held every two years and is organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, with support from a steering committee comprising senior decision-makers from the shipping and bunkering sectors.

More than 1,800 participants from over 60 countries attended the 2024 edition.

The 2026 event is set to feature more than 90 speakers.

“The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is pleased to announce that the 24th Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON) is scheduled to return from 13 to 15 October 2026 in Singapore,” the organisers said.

To register your interest and other updates on the event, click here.