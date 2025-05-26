TFG Marine Expands Physical Supply Presence in US Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will supply all all VLSFO and MGO ex-pipe bunker fuel sales at the Enterprise Houston Terminal as of June 1. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is set to expand its physical supply presence in the US Gulf.

The company will supply all all VLSFO and MGO ex-pipe bunker fuel sales at the Enterprise Houston Terminal as of June 1, it said in a LinkedIn post last week. The firm will also handle barge alongside requests for HSFO.

Propane and butane LPG bunker sales will continue to be managed by Enterprise Products Operating.

"This marks an exciting step forward in expanding our presence in the US Gulf and reflects the continued trust in TFG Marine's ability to deliver efficient, reliable and transparent bunker fuel solutions at scale," the company said in the post.

"We look forward to working with our partners and customers to ensure a seamless transition and improved service at this key bunkering location."