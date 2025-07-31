BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to their highest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5.50/mt to $555.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since July 15.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $6/mt to $472.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4/mt to $774.40/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.73/bl to $73.24/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $528.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5/mt to $513/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $9/mt to $523/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $11/mt to $517.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.22/bl from the previous session's close at $73.02/bl as of 7:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.66/mt fall in bunker prices.