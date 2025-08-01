US Coast Guard Tightens Oversight of Alternative Fuel Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Suppliers delivering alternative marine fuels require a ‘no objection’ from Captains of the Port. File Image / Pixabay

The US Coast Guard has released new guidance requiring detailed risk assessments for bunkering vessels with LNG, methanol, ammonia, and other alternative marine fuels.

Captains of the Port (COTPs) must now formally review fuel transfer proposals and issue a 'no objection before operations proceed, closing regulatory gaps in safety oversight, as per the guidelines released recently.

"The bunkering proposal should be initiated by the fuel supplier with sufficient time for the COTP to review for any areas of concern prior to the bunkering operation," the guidelines state.

"The proposal should include information on the fuel to be bunkered, anticipated date ranges, location, facility, vessel(s), and company(ies) that will be involved in the bunkering operation."

This guidance replaces prior 2015‑era policies and reflects the growing complexity and adoption of emerging marine fuels.

While it does not carry the force of regulation, compliance is strongly advised to maintain operational continuity and reduce liability exposure. Noncompliance could result in delayed permissions or intervention by COTPs.

The US is looking to ramp up efforts to boost LNG bunkering in the country. Recently, two US lawmakers proposed a bill to remove regulatory hurdles around LNG ship-to-ship bunkering.