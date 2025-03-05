MOL Completes First LNG Bunkering in West North America with Seaspan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL became the first Japanese shipping firm to bunker its car carrier with LNG in Western North America. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has bunkered its LNG-fuelled car carrier with LNG in English Bay, Vancouver, Canada.

With this, MOL becomes the first Japanese shipping firm to conduct LNG bunkering in the Western North America region, MOL said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The LNG stem was delivered to MOL-operated Lake Herman by Canadian firm Seaspan Energy through its LNG bunkering vessel Seaspan Garibaldi.

Seaspan Energy recently launched ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Vancouver, Canada. It plans to operate three LNG bunkering vessels servicing key ports along the West Coast.

"Our LNG bunkering experience started in 2016, and since then we've successfully completed over 2,000 truck-to-ship operations within the Port of Vancouver," Harly Penner, Senior Vice President of Seaspan Energy told Ship & Bunker in a recent interview.

"We will continue to conduct LNG bunkering based on the Ship-to-Ship basis to LNG-fuels vessels at other ports in Western North America," Yoshikazu Urushitani, general manager of MOL's Marine Fuel GX Division, said in Wednesday's statement.