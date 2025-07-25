Delta Corp Shipping's Singapore Unit Faces Further Winding-Up Application

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case is due to be heard in Singapore's High Court on August 1. File Image / Pixabay

A second winding-up application has been filed against the Singapore unit of Delta Corp Shipping.

Marshall Islands-based shipping company Lym Holdings filed a winding-up application against Delta Corp Shipping Pte Ltd in Singapore's High Court on July 10, according to a notice in the city-state's Government Gazette.

The application is due to be heard on August 1.

The move follows a similar application made by Arte Bunkering Pte Ltd on June 5.

"Any creditor or contributory of the company desiring to support or oppose the making of an order on the winding up application may appear at the time of hearing by himself or his counsel for that purpose," the gazette notice said.

"A copy of the winding up application will be furnished to any creditor or contributory of the Defendant

requiring the copy of the winding up application by the undersigned on payment of the regulated charge for the same."