Arte Bunkering Files for Winding-Up of Delta Corp Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The application was filed on June 5 and will be heard in a Singapore High Court sitting on June 27. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Arte Bunkering Pte Ltd has filed an application in Singapore for the winding-up of shipping company Delta Corp Shipping Pte Ltd.

The application was filed on June 5 and will be heard in a Singapore High Court sitting on June 27, according to a notice published in the city-state's Government Gazette on Friday.

"Any party desiring to support or oppose the making of an order on the Application may appear at the time of the hearing by himself or his counsel for that purpose; and a copy of the papers filed in the Application will be furnished to any creditor or contributory of the Company on payment of the regulated charge for the same," the company said in the notice.