IMO-EU Project Seeks African Governments for Alternative Fuel Support

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The programme will help governments assess port readiness and investment pathways for alternative marine fuel bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

An IMO-EU initiative is inviting sub-Saharan African governments to apply for technical support to assess and develop alternative marine fuel projects.

Under the ‘Future-Ready Shipping in Africa’ programme, the IMO and the European Union (EU) are offering assistance for feasibility studies and project preparation linked to environmentally sustainable fuels, IMO said in a press release on Monday.

Selected participants will receive support to review port readiness for alternative-fuel bunkering and shipment, identify infrastructure gaps, and assess regulatory and safety requirements.

The programme will also help authorities analyse viable fuel pathways and prepare business cases for investment.

The call (Circular Letter No.5116) is open to government ministries, departments, agencies and state-owned enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by official government entities by March 9, 2026.

The wider project aims to support the region’s shift towards lower-carbon shipping and strengthen capacity to attract funding for future fuel infrastructure.