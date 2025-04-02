Golden Island to Start Methanol Bunkering Trials in Singapore From July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm announced it is planning to start green methanol bunkering trials from July. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker supplier Golden Island has announced plans to commence green methanol bunkering trials in Singapore starting in July.

The trials will be conducted using the company's new bunker tanker, Golden Antares, Golden Island told Ship & Bunker in an emailed statement.

The 7,999 dwt IMO Type 2 vessel is scheduled to depart from a Chinese shipyard this month.

Before heading to Singapore, Golden Antares will load green methanol from Towngas to support the trials.

The cargo will be stored at a Stolthaven Singapore-operated terminal ahead of the trial launch.

The new bunker tanker is capable of supplying methanol, along with biofuel blends of up to B100.

Golden Island is already engaging with a Japanese firm for the supply of green methanol, Tomohiro Yamano, general manager at Golden Island, said.

Yamano confirmed that the green methanol supplied by the firm will adhere to the new technical reference TR 129 launched by MPA recently.