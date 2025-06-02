BlackCoral Energy and Biofuel Express Join Forces on Marine Biofuel Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BlackCoral argues the JV will strengthen both businesses. Image Credit: BlackCoral Energy

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm BlackCoral Energy has launched a new joint venture focused on biofuel supply to the shipping industry.

The new joint venture with renewable fuels specialists Biofuel Express will initially focus on ports in Denmark, southern Norway, southern Sweden, northern Germany, and other locations in Europe, BlackCoral Energy Managing Partner Jesper Christensen told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The two firms are seeking to combine BlackCoral's presence in the bunker industry with Biofuel Express's expertise in biofuels including HVO100 Renewable Diesel and B100 Biodiesel RME Premium.

"This joint venture strengthens both our businesses and, more importantly, brings added value to our customers," Christoph Riecken, managing partner at BlackCoral Energy, said in an emailed statement.

"Our marine industry knowledge, paired with Biofuel Express's biofuel capabilities, creates a powerful offering for ship owners preparing for 2025 FuelEU Maritime requirements."

Deliveries of HVO100 and B100 will initially be made by truck, with barge deliveries and supply of blends combining biofuel and conventional bunkers to follow in due course. Deliveries will be accompanied by proof of sustainability documentation to assist with reporting of FuelEU Maritime compliance.

HVO100 can typically save up to 90% in net CO2 emissions versus conventional MGO and B100 70%, according to the company.

"Thanks to continuous GHG monitoring and advisory services, we help customers plan which fuels to use, in which ports, and at what time—ensuring compliance with the 89.3368 gCO₂e/MJ limit in 2025 while keeping costs under control," Clemen Rasmussen, partner and board member at Biofuel Express, said in the statement.

For more information or bunker enquiries, please contact:

Jesper M. Christensen, Managing Partner, BlackCoral Energy (Info on JV and bunker enquiries)

Mobile/WhatsApp: +33 6 80 86 60 70

Email: jmc@blackcoralenergy.com or energy@blackcoralenergy.com

Martin Sebastian Agdal, Partner / Board member, Biofuel Express (Info on JV)

Mobile/WhatsApp: +45 29 26 41 22

Email: msa@biofuel-express.com