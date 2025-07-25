BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Eight Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices broke an almost two-week losing streak on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in eight consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $548.50/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily advance since July 14.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $5/mt to $467/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $773/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.67/bl to $69.18/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $517/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $510/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $509/mt, and at Houston they fell by $2/mt to $499/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.20/bl from the previous session's close at $69.38/bl as of 6:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt rise in bunker prices.