BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Eight Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 25, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in eight consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $548.50/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily advance since July 14.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $5/mt to $467/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $773/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.67/bl to $69.18/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $517/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $510/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $509/mt, and at Houston they fell by $2/mt to $499/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.20/bl from the previous session's close at $69.38/bl as of 6:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com