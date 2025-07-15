BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks Bunker Operator in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: TotalEnergies

French energy firm TotalEnergies is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of experience in bunkering, trading or shipping operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for day-to-day bunker operations (24/7) for Fuel oil & Gas oil, involving: contracts' management, scheduling, timely nominations, vetting procedures, Q&Q claims, demurrage, inspections, input data in our trading system (volumes, dates, price and costs), confirm back-office invoices. Prompt transmission of information to Bunker Traders of any change in schedules leading to hedging risk optimization

Operate TC effectively, which involves managing the barge turns, BOU, minimise oil loss on both loading and delivery fronts, maximise quantity while loading to reduce mooring and pilotage costs, manage ship operator relationship, coordinate feedback/ actions to relevant parties (technical, HSE, legal, commercial, management, etc.)

Maintain and update files for all types of bunker claims (quality, quantity, demurrage), as well as economic statistics (KPIs) on our activity performance when freighting barges (T/C or COA)

Ensure business continuity: capable of swapping portfolio among operators to gain experience and absorb peak load of work per zone

Update the bunker operations procedures

Assist reporting manager in projects relating to renewables

Ensure coordination with TotalEnergies entities, port authorities, agents, barge companies, suppliers and clients to physically load/ deliver nominated quantities; Trigger anomaly in quantity tolerance to Bunker Traders, in view of potential hedging interests/ risks.

Participate actively in team meetings such as business and strategic reviews, internal workshops, etc.

Report anomalies, near misses, share best practices and provide feedback on HSE findings

Monitor and implement corrective actions on spills

For more information, click here.