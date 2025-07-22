UK Adds 135 Ships and Lukoil's Dubai Unit to Russia Sanctions List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK has sanctioned 135 ships and Lukoil’s Dubai trading arm in a fresh move to disrupt Russia’s shadow fleet and cut off oil revenues. File Image / Pixabay

The UK has added 135 ships and the Dubai-based unit of Lukoil to its Russia-related sanctions list, in a fresh move to disrupt the country's shadow fleet operations and curb oil revenues.

The sanctioned vessels are believed to have been used to circumvent international restrictions and are estimated to have carried $24 billion worth of illicit cargo since the start of 2024, the UK government announced on Monday.

The government has also sanctioned Litasco Middle East DMCC, which is the international trading arm of Russian energy firm Lukoil.

"Sanctions also target LITASCO MIDDLE EAST DMCC, which is linked to Russian oil major Lukoil, for its ongoing role in moving large volumes of Russian oil on shadow fleet vessels," it said.

In addition, Intershipping Services LLC was sanctioned for its alleged role in supporting Russia's maritime trade.

The company is accused of registering shadow fleet vessels under the Gabonese flag, allowing them to transport up to $10 billion worth of goods on behalf of the Russian state annually.

The list of new ships sanctioned by the UK can be viewed here.