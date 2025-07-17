Seabound Launches Carbon Capture Project for Cement Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The onboard captured CO2 will be converted to limestone and used onshore for cement manufacturing. Image Credit: Seabound

UK-based Seabound has launched an onboard carbon capture system for installation on a cement carrier.

The system is being deployed on a 5,700 GT cement carrier, UBC Cork, owned by Hartmann Group, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The system, developed using calcium looping technology, captures up to 95% of CO2 and 98% of sulfur emissions from the ship's exhaust by reacting them with calcium hydroxide to form limestone.

The captured CO2, turned into limestone using calcium looping technology, will be offloaded at Norway's Port of Brevik for use at Heidelberg Materials' nearby cement plant.

The UBC Cork is managed by InterMaritime.

"We're proud to partner with industry leaders like Heidelberg Materials and Hartmann to deliver scalable carbon capture solutions," Alisha Fredriksson, CEO and Co-founder of Seabound, said.