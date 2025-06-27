Peninsula Expands Physical Supply Operation in US Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has expanded its physical supply operations to include the US Gulf offshore market, focusing on the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has expanded its presence in the US Gulf market.

The firm has expanded its physical supply operations to include the US Gulf offshore market, focusing on the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The operation will be managed by the company's Houston physical desk, and will use the 16,626 DWT bunker tanker MT Stenheim. HSFO, VLSFO, LSMGO and biofuels will be on offer.

"Our entry into the U.S. Gulf Coast market is a natural evolution of our global expansion strategy," Mike Parrent, USGC physical desk manager at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"With our experienced team, robust data insights, and flexible operations, we are well-positioned to deliver value and reliability to customers operating in one of the world's most dynamic marine energy markets."

The operation will also include optionality for South Sabine and offshore Corpus Christi, as well as the entry to the Mississippi at South West Pass and the Loop Terminal, subject to enquiry.