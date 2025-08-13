Japan's First Fully Battery-Powered Tugboat Project Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fully electric tugboat is expected to begin commercial operations in 2030. Image Credit: Tokyo Kisen

Tokyo Kisen and Marindows have officially launched Japan's first pure battery-powered harbour tugboat development project.

The vessel, planned for operation in Yokohama and Kawasaki ports, will run solely on lithium-ion batteries, the firms said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

It is expected to feature a 6.66 MWh onboard battery, 3,000 kW propulsion power, and a maximum bollard pull of 53 tons, capable of speeds up to 14 knots.

The project timeline includes feasibility studies and concept design in 2025, basic and detailed vessel designs through 2026-2027, construction starting in 2028, and commercial operations expected in 2030.

Building on the 2023 experience of the hybrid-electric tug Taiga, Tokyo Kisen is now moving to a fully electric solution.