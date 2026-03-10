Tanker and Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels were arrested in Singapore waters last week. File Image / Pixabay

A tanker and a dry bulk carrier were arrested in Singapore last week.

The Indian-flagged tanker Sanmar Shehnai was arrested on March 5 at 11:17 PM local time, while the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Chief Seattle was detained on March 4 at 7:49 PM, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest of the 47,165 DWT Sanmar Shehnai was carried out on behalf of law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, with the vessel currently held at Western Petroleum Anchorage B/4813C.

The 52,428 DWT Chief Seattle was arrested on behalf of Allen & Gledhill LLP and is being held at Eastern Anchorage - Grid 5215D.

The reasons for the arrests were not disclosed. Such actions are typically linked to maritime claims, including disputes over unpaid bunkers or other operational services.