DNV and Edge Navigation to Jointly Develop Hydrogen-Fuelled Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jakob Tolstrup-Møller, CEO of Edge Navigation. Image Credit: Edge

Norwegian firm Edge Navigation and classification society DNV have agreed to jointly develop a 20,000 m3 hydrogen-powered carrier.

The liquid hydrogen carrier will be used to transport hydrogen for industrial users in Europe, Edge Navigation said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Edge will handle the vessel's design and provide technical and operational input, while DNV will review the plans to ensure they meet its classification standards.

"The agreement aims to unlock the potential of LH2 ocean transportation and accelerate the commercial deployment of hydrogen zero-emission propulsion systems," Edge said.

Details about when the vessel could be deployed have not been shared.

"Delivering cost-efficient ocean logistics for hydrogen molecules remains critical to secure future energy supply and for the decarbonization effort in all hard-to-abate industrial activity," Jakob Tolstrup-Møller, CEO of Edge Navigation, said.