U-Ming Takes on First Biofuel Stem

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's bulker the Asian Progress was bunkered with about 300 mt of a B24 FAME blend in Singapore on Thursday. Image Credit: U-Ming

Shipping company U-Ming has taken on its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend.

The firm's bulker the Asian Progress was bunkered with about 300 mt of a B24 FAME blend in Singapore on Thursday, U-Ming said in a LinkedIn post.

The delivery was carried out by TFG Marine.

"This marks U-Ming's first vessel to adopt biofuel, signifying a major step forward in the company's journey toward low-carbon shipping and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050," the company said in the post.

"It is expected to reduce well-to-wake carbon emissions by approximately 20% compared to conventional marine fuel.

"This initiative supports U-Ming's short- to mid-term goal of increasing the proportion of low-carbon fuel usage by 2030 and reflects the company's strong commitment to sustainable shipping and its forward-looking vision."

Last year LNG represented about 8.15% of U-Ming's energy consumption.