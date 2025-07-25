Asia/Pacific News
U-Ming Takes on First Biofuel Stem
The firm's bulker the Asian Progress was bunkered with about 300 mt of a B24 FAME blend in Singapore on Thursday. Image Credit: U-Ming
Shipping company U-Ming has taken on its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend.
The firm's bulker the Asian Progress was bunkered with about 300 mt of a B24 FAME blend in Singapore on Thursday, U-Ming said in a LinkedIn post.
The delivery was carried out by TFG Marine.
"This marks U-Ming's first vessel to adopt biofuel, signifying a major step forward in the company's journey toward low-carbon shipping and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050," the company said in the post.
"It is expected to reduce well-to-wake carbon emissions by approximately 20% compared to conventional marine fuel.
"This initiative supports U-Ming's short- to mid-term goal of increasing the proportion of low-carbon fuel usage by 2030 and reflects the company's strong commitment to sustainable shipping and its forward-looking vision."
Last year LNG represented about 8.15% of U-Ming's energy consumption.