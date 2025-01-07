Former Axiom Global Manager Launches New Bunker Firm in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rohit Singh is the firm's CEO. Image Credit: Rohit Singh / LinkedIn

A former senior trading manager at Axiom Global has launched a new physical bunker supply and trading firm.

The new company, Sea Leader DMCC, has already completed its first delivery, CEO Rohit Singh said on Tuesday.

The company will focus on physical supply of HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO at ports across the UAE and India, as well as offering back-to-back trading.

Singh previously worked for Axiom Global from May 2019 to December 2024 as its senor trading manager for Dubai, India and Singapore.

He had earlier worked for Al-Iraqiya Shipping Services & Oil Trading from 2017 to 2021, for Gulf Petrol Supplies from 2015 to 2017, for Chemoil Adani from 2012 to 2015 and for Indian Oil Tanking from 2009 to 2012.

"Our mission is clear: to deliver reliable and efficient fuel solutions to our clients while fostering strong partnerships in the ever-evolving maritime industry," Singh said.

"At Sea Leader DMCC, we are committed to ensuring that every vessel we serve operates seamlessly and sustainably."