Astilleros Armon to Build Two Electric Vessels for Baleària

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two fully electric ferries will launch in 2027, linking Tarifa in Spain with Tangier in Morocco. Image Credit: Incat Crowther

Spain’s Astilleros Armon will construct two fully electric vessels designed by Incat Crowther for Spanish shipping firm Baleària.

The ro-pax fast ferries will be built at the Gijón shipyard and will operate between Tarifa in Spain and Tangier in Morocco, Incat Crowther said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The project will create the first electric shipping corridor between Africa and Europe, Incat claims.

Named Espana 2030 and Maroc 2030, the vessels are scheduled to enter service in 2027.

Each will have a power capacity of 16 MW from four electric propulsion units, supplied by batteries with a total capacity of 11,500 kWh.

The ferries will be able to carry up to 804 passengers and 225 vehicles, and can be recharged to complete the crossing within 40 minutes.

“This is a pioneering and technologically advanced public-private project that will enable us, for the first time ever, to run the entire route using only electric energy and, therefore, zero emissions,” Adolfo Utor, president of Baleària, said.