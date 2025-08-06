UK's North Star Orders Methanol-Ready Hybrid Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

North Star has ordered two ships from Vard, with delivery scheduled between late 2027 and 2028. Image Credit: Vard

UK-based ship operator North Star has ordered two hybrid service operation vessels with Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, suitable for future conversion to methanol propulsion.

The first vessel's hull will be constructed at Vard Shipyards Romania, with final outfitting and delivery to take place at one of Vard's Norwegian yards, Vard said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The second vessel will be built and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

The vessels will be equipped with a battery hybrid system, aimed at reducing bunker fuel consumption.

Being methanol-ready means the ships will initially run on conventional marine fuels but will be capable of future retrofitting to operate on methanol. However, several vessels with similar notations have yet to be converted to methanol.

Both vessels are scheduled for delivery between Q4 2027 to Q4 2028.