Greenlyte Secures E-Methanol Offtake in MB Energy Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seven-figure deal will see MB Energy buy e-methanol from Greenlyte’s Marl plant, with future offtake support planned. Image Credit: Greenlyte

Energy start-up Greenlyte Carbon Technologies has signed a seven-figure e-methanol offtake agreement with MB Energy as part of a strategic partnership.

Under the deal, MB Energy will purchase e-methanol from Greenlyte’s Marl facility in Germany and has indicated plans to support future projects with additional offtake commitments, Greenlyte said in a statement on its website.

MB Energy, formerly known as the Mabanaft Group, is one of Europe’s leading independent fuel traders.

E-methanol, a cleaner alternative to fossil-based grey methanol, can be used in existing dual-fuel methanol vessels. With more dual-fuel methanol ships joining the global fleet, demand for e-methanol is expected to rise.

“By securing access to e-methanol, we are strengthening our ability to offer lower-emission fuel solutions to our customers," Oleksandr Siromakha, head of sustainable fuels at MB Energy, said.

“It supports our vision of becoming the preferred independent liquid fuels supplier in our core markets, delivering long-term value through cleaner alternatives.”