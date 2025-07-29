EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai
Tuesday July 29, 2025
The employer is looking for candidates with at least five years of marine fuel trading experience. Image Credit: Synthesis Recruitment
A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.
The employer is looking for candidates with at least five years of marine fuel trading experience, knowledge of evolving fuel regulations and an entrepreneurial mindset, recruitment firm Synthesis Recruitment told Ship & Bunker on Monday.
The role comes with the following responsibilities:
- Execute marine fuel transactions across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions
- Develop and maintain relationships with ship owners, operators, and fuel suppliers
- Manage risk exposure and ensure compliance with trading mandates
- Analyse market trends and identify trading opportunities
- Build and expand client portfolio in the region
- Negotiate term contracts and spot transactions
- Develop supplier relationships and credit facilities
- Support regional market expansion initiatives
- Utilise the companies proprietary trading systems and technology platform
- Maintain accurate records and reporting
- Collaborate with operations team on delivery logistics
- Ensure regulatory compliance and documentation
For more information and to apply for the role, contact sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk .