BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The employer is looking for candidates with at least five years of marine fuel trading experience. Image Credit: Synthesis Recruitment

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least five years of marine fuel trading experience, knowledge of evolving fuel regulations and an entrepreneurial mindset, recruitment firm Synthesis Recruitment told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

Execute marine fuel transactions across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions

Develop and maintain relationships with ship owners, operators, and fuel suppliers

Manage risk exposure and ensure compliance with trading mandates

Analyse market trends and identify trading opportunities

Build and expand client portfolio in the region

Negotiate term contracts and spot transactions

Develop supplier relationships and credit facilities

Support regional market expansion initiatives

Utilise the companies proprietary trading systems and technology platform

Maintain accurate records and reporting

Collaborate with operations team on delivery logistics

Ensure regulatory compliance and documentation

For more information and to apply for the role, contact sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk .