Molgas Loads First Bio-LNG from Dunkerque LNG Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bio-LNG from the terminal will be supplied for bunkering and road transport. Image Credit: Dunkerque LNG

Gas firm Molgas Energy Group carried out the first loading of bio-LNG from the Dunkerque LNG terminal in France.

A Molgas tanker truck was loaded with bio-LNG in mid-June, Dunkerque LNG said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The bio-LNG from the terminal will be supplied for shipping and road transport.

Since launching LNG bunkering in France in February 2024, Molgas has expanded its footprint to several European countries, including Italy, Belgium and Germany.

In May, the company also completed its first bio-LNG bunkering operation with UECC in Spain.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet currently stands at 752 vessels, with an additional 552 expected by 2028, according to classification society DNV. As emissions regulations tighten, the availability of low-carbon fuels like bio-LNG is expected to play a growing role in fleet decarbonisation.

Dunkerque LNG secured ISCC certification in April 2025.