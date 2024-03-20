Molgas Group Enters German LNG Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company bunkered the car carrier Auto Achieve with 100 mt of LNG at Cuxhaven on Sunday. Image Credit: Molgas Group

Gas firm the Molgas Group has made its first foray into LNG bunkering in Germany.

The company bunkered the car carrier Auto Achieve with 100 mt of LNG at Cuxhaven on Sunday, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The delivery was carried out using several trucks.

"Germany is of importance for the energy transition in marine, and we are pleased to begin our operations here," Johannes Richter, group leader for marine at Molgas Group, said in the statement.

"We are actively working on expanding our Multi-Truck-to-Ship presence across multiple ports in the North and Baltic Sea to offer flexible supply solutions to the market in combination with our Scandinavian operations of two LNG Bunker Barges, Multi-Truck and Terminal supply.

"This reflects Molgas Group's commitment to driving innovation and supporting the adoption of sustainable marine fuels across key maritime hubs."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.