Molgas Delivers First Bio-LNG Stem in Spain with UECC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm completed its first bio-LNG bunkering in Spain’s Port of Sagunto. Image Credit: Molgas

Gas firm Molgas Energy Group has conducted its first bio-LNG bunkering operation in Spain.

The firm delivered bio-LNG to a vessel operated by Norwegian ro-ro operator United European Car Carriers (UECC) at the port of Sagunto, Molgas said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The bio-LNG originated from the ISCC-certified terminal in Barcelona.

Ship & Bunker previously reported UECC has been proactively adopting biofuel blends and bio-LNG in its fleet as part of its ‘Sail for Change’ sustainability initiative launched last year.

Companies such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have joined the Sail for Change initiative to curb emissions from its maritime transport.

In December, UECC signed an agreement with bunker supplier Titan to procure bio-LNG.

Meanwhile, Molgas is preparing to expand its bio-LNG operations across other ports in Spain.