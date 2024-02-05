Molgas Group Launches LNG Bunker Supply in France

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Molgas recently bunkered a dry bulk carrier at the port of Honfleur with LNG using two trucks. Image Credit: Molgas Group

Gas firm the Molgas Group has made its first foray into LNG bunkering in France.

The company recently made its first LNG bunker delivery in the country, refuelling a dry bulk carrier at the port of Honfleur using two trucks, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The firm expects to expand its LNG offering in France.

"We are working with focus on building a Pan-European platform for Bio/LNG supply to the maritime world basis the Group's existing and future infrastructure," Johannes Richter, group director marine at Molgas, said in the statement.

"The delivery at Honfleur was the first operation and starting point for future deliveries across French ports.

"We are excited for future supply in France to our existing portfolio and new clients."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.