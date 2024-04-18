Molgas Group Sets Up LNG Bunker Supply in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm arranged the supply of LNG to the Nerea in Sicily on April 11. Image Credit: Molgas Group

Gas firm Molgas Group has carried out an LNG bunker supply operation in Italy for the first time.

The firm arranged the supply of LNG to the Nerea in Sicily on April 11, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The supply was conducted in collaboration with shipping firm Caronte & Tourist, and the delivery was made by truck.

"The bunkering procedure in Sicily could mark the beginning of a collaborative journey," Molgas said in the statement.

"Molgas is committed to providing the best service aimed at promoting a transition to cleaner marine fuels, while also ensuring a proposition aligned with Caronte & Tourist's sustainability objectives."