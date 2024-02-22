Molgas Group Launches LNG Bunker Supply in Belgium

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company carried out LNG bunkering operations on the same day at Zeebrugge and Antwerp earlier this week. File Image / Pixabay

Gas firm the Molgas Group has made its first foray into LNG bunkering in Belgium.

The company carried out LNG bunkering operations on the same day at Zeebrugge and Antwerp earlier this week, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm now has a five-year LNG bunkering permit for both ports.

"Central to Molgas Group's approach is the implementation of its proprietary Multi Truck Solution, an innovative system designed to optimize LNG delivery efficiency," the company said in the statement.

"Leveraging an in-house developed skid, this cutting-edge technology enables the simultaneous unloading of four trailers, ensuring a seamless and rapid transfer of LNG to vessels.

"With a proven track record in Southern Europe, where the Group originated, the Multi Truck Solution promises to revolutionize LNG bunkering operations in Belgium, offering unmatched flexibility and scalability to meet evolving market demands."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.