Italy Issues First National Guidelines for LNG Ship-to-Ship Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

By setting a clear national framework, Italy aims to promote the use of LNG and bio-LNG bunkers in the country. File Image / Pixabay

Italy's Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has issued the country's first unified guidelines for ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering of LNG and bio-LNG applicable across Italian ports.

This makes it the first European country to establish common rules for LNG bunkering for all ports.

The document, developed with the support of the Port Authority Corps, National Fire Brigade and industry associations, provides the regulatory framework for conducting STS LNG bunkering operations across all Italian ports, the Italian ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The guidelines outline technical and procedural requirements for both the bunkering vessel and the receiving ship, covering aspects such as vessel certification, crew training, risk assessments, safety zones and simultaneous operations (SIMOPS).

LNG and bio-LNG must be transferred only using equipment compliant with the IGC and IGF codes, and all operations require prior authorisation and real-time coordination with port authorities and emergency services.

Notably, safety provisions address atmospheric emissions, emergency disconnection systems, personal protective equipment and conditions for operating under adverse weather.

The guidelines promote a consistent and high safety standard while facilitating the wider adoption of LNG and bio-LNG as transitional marine fuels.

The guidelines can be viewed here.