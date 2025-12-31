US Maritime Regulator Probes Spain Over Alleged Port Access Denials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Federal Maritime Commission claims that some of the US-flagged ships carrying cargo for Israel were denied access to Spanish ports. File Image / Pixabay

The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) is investigating whether Spain is directly or indirectly denying certain US-flagged ships access to its ports.

The probe follows reports that at least three US-flagged vessels were refused entry to Spanish ports in November 2024, the FMC said in an update this month.

Those ships were operating under the US Maritime Security Program, and the commission claims the policy behind the refusals appears to remain in place.

According to the FMC, Spain may be restricting port access for vessels carrying cargo to or from Israel.

The regulator is now asking shipping lines, cargo owners, and other industry participants to share information on how the policy is being applied and whether it is disrupting US foreign trade.

The commission stated that these measures could be putting US-linked shipping at a disadvantage.

As a result, it is also seeking views on possible responses, which could include restrictions on Spanish-flagged vessels or fines of up to $2.3 million per voyage.

The FMC stressed that no final decision has been taken and said any action would be based on evidence gathered during the investigation.