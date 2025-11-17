We're Preparing the 2025 Marine Fuels Salary Survey - Participate Now!

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The next salary survey report is expected to be published at the start of 2026. File Image / Pixabay

In conjunction with our specialist human capital partners at Imperium Commodity Search, Ship & Bunker is preparing the next edition of our Marine Fuels Salary Survey report.

We would once again very much welcome your input and the time to participate is now!

The survey takes about five minutes to complete, is completely anonymous from both a personal and company perspective, and will help contribute towards a report that will be of significant value to both you and your peers.

Please click here to take part - https://imperiumcs.com/annual-salary-survey/

The completed report will be published at the start of 2026.

Thank you in advance for your help, and please email us at questions@shipandbunker.com if you have any questions or would like further information.