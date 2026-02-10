Petredec Partners with Carnot for Marine Engines Designed for Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petredec will back the development of an LPG-fuelled version of the engine. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based LPG firm Petredec has partnered with UK startup Carnot Engines to develop engines designed to run on a range of alternative fuels across multiple sectors, including shipping.

Carnot’s opposed-piston engine targets thermal efficiency of up to 70%, aiming to cut fuel use and emissions versus conventional engines, Carnot Engines said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The engine is designed to operate on fuels including LPG, LNG, ammonia, hydrogen, methanol and diesel, allowing operators to switch between fuels as required.

Petredec will support the development of an LPG-fuelled version and become a shareholder in Carnot.

The partners said the tie-up combines Petredec’s operational and shipping expertise with Carnot’s technology to accelerate deployment across transport, maritime and power generation markets.

Durability testing is targeted to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with initial commercial demonstrators expected in the second half of 2026.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.