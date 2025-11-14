ANALYSIS: Singapore October Bunker Sales Dropped 1.5% Year-on-Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Despite a rise in bunker calls, Singapore bunker sales were lower on the year in October. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, dropped year-on-year in October.

The city-state's total demand for conventional and biofuels reached 4.76 million mt in October, increasing by 0.9% from September's level, but 1.5% lower compared to the volume recorded a year ago, according to the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

If the total from the first 10 months of the year were to be replicated over the rest of 2025, this year's total for Singapore would reach 55.18 million mt, up by 1.3% from 2024's record high.

Product Breakdown

VLSFO sales touched 2.43 million mt in October, up 3.5% from September's level, but 3.2% lower than October 2024.

About 1.87 million mt of HSFO was sold in October, down 0.3% from September's level, but 2.6% higher on the year.

Distillate sales rose for the second consecutive month in October, with sales up 12% on the year and 5.5% from September's level.

“ HSFO accounted for 39.2% of October total sales, up from 37.7 a year ago

Biofuel bunker sales fell sharply in October, the lowest since July 2024.

About 62,900 mt of bio-blended bunkers were sold in October, down 54.7% on the year and 47.3% from the previous month of September.

Meanwhile, LNG bunker sales rose to 60,600 mt in October – up 25% from September's level and 19.8% on the year.

No methanol sales have been recorded since May 2024.

About 1,800 mt of B100 was sold in October, down from 4,500 mt in September.

Bunker Calls Advance on Both Yearly and Monthly Basis

The number of vessels arriving at Singapore for bunkering increased on both a yearly and monthly basis.

A total of 3,753 vessels came to Singapore's waters to bunker in October, up by 8.7% on the year and 6.7% from September's level.

That left the average conventional and biofuel bunker stem size last month at about 1,267.5 mt, compared with an average over the previous 12 months of 1,311 mt.

Prices

Singapore's average VLSFO price was $463/mt in October, down from $596/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $499/mt in October, down from $605.50/mt a year ago.

Bulkers and Container Visits Increase

More container and bulk carrier calls were made during the month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

The total gross tonnage visiting Singapore jumped by 6.6% on the year to 280.94 million mt in October.

This growth was primarily driven by the container and bulker segments, with container calls by gross tonnage increasing by 8.29 million mt.

Bulk carrier tonnage calls rose by 7.60 million mt, while tanker tonnage fell by 3.50 million mt.

The mandatory mass flow meter systems used to measure all bunker deliveries in Singapore come with a +/-0.5% margin of error, a level considered more accurate than traditional measurement systems used at most other ports, with the added benefit of all but eliminating volumetric malpractice.

Only licensed companies can supply bunkers in Singapore, and the MPA calculates sales based on the bunker delivery notes of those companies.