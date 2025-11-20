IBIA CONVENTION 2025: China Seen Taking Centre Stage in Green Bunkers Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The panel at IBIA Annual Convention 2025 discussed the Asia bunker landscape. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

China is certainly poised to become a primary hub for green bunker fuel production in the next few years, delegates at the IBIA Annual Convention 2025 in Hong Kong heard on Thursday.

This could potentially benefit Hong Kong and other parts of the region, including South Korea and Singapore, according to a panel discussion at the industry event that included local and regional supply players.

"It seems like you know that, certainly, the next few years, the primary source of green fuels is going to be within China," a panelist said.

Another panelist said China has seen significant activity in green methanol and ammonia, adding that it's largely led by a push from the government to boost renewable electricity supply from wind and solar energy.

"This year, the installed wind power and solar power are almost half of the global facilities," the panelist added.

"50% of the global wind power and solar power is in China."

Both panelists were speaking under the Chatham House rule, allowing their comments to be reported but not attributed by name.

This surge in renewable electricity can directly enable China to scale up low-carbon fuel production, as both green methanol and green ammonia production depend on renewable electricity.

With more renewable capacity coming online, China is strengthening its position in the emerging green bunkers market.