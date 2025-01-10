Over 500 Alternative-Fuelled Vessels Ordered in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AP Moller-Maersk dual-fuel methanol vessel Alexandra Maersk. Image Credit / Maersk

A total of 515 alternative-fuelled vessels were added to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) database in 2024, representing a 38% increase compared to 2023.



LNG newbuild orders accounted for a major chunk of it, accounting for about 51% of alternative-fuelled vessel orderbook in 2024. A surge in orders from container lines in the second half of 2024 drove the LNG-fuelled vessel orderbook, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI & senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Container lines such as AP Moller-Maersk placed several orders for dual-fuel LNG boxships in the latter half of last year, marking a shift from its previous strategy of investing in dual-fuel methanol boxships.



12 LNG bunker delivery vessels were delivered last year, bringing the global LNG bunker delivery fleet to 64.



The methanol orderbook also grew, with around 166 methanol-fuelled vessels ordered in 2024 – slightly higher than 2023.



The ammonia-fuelled orderbook had 27 ship added to it, which also included orders from non-gas segments.